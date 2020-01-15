Constellation (DAG) Market Cap Achieves $10.26 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Constellation token can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $10.26 million and $542,504.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.29 or 0.05988333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026633 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00036010 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00128245 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,227,608 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.