Contentos (COS) Price Hits $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Contentos token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Contentos has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Contentos has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and $4.40 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00036581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $516.73 or 0.05980809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026572 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035635 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128528 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001530 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,092,198 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

