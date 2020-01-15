Contents Protocol (CPT) Reaches Market Cap of $5.12 Million

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Contents Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $401,151.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Contents Protocol has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Contents Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Contents Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.87 or 0.06019815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036779 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00127663 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Contents Protocol Token Profile

Contents Protocol (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,708,071 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol. The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io.

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contents Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contents Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.