Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $427,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 28.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLR traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $52.03.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.