Contrasting Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and Cango (NASDAQ:CANG)

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and Cango (NYSE:CANG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inspired Entertainment and Cango, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Cango 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cango has a consensus price target of $7.80, suggesting a potential downside of 14.57%. Given Cango’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cango is more favorable than Inspired Entertainment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Cango’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $141.38 million 1.00 -$11.90 million ($0.62) -10.03 Cango $158.74 million 8.71 $44.03 million $0.31 29.45

Cango has higher revenue and earnings than Inspired Entertainment. Inspired Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cango, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment -24.54% N/A -15.02% Cango 24.94% 6.43% 4.46%

Volatility and Risk

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cango has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cango beats Inspired Entertainment on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators. The company also offers gaming software and content to regulated betting operators, lotteries, casinos, online operators, and other gaming and lottery operators. In addition, it provides end-to-end digital gaming solutions on its proprietary and secure network, which accommodates a range of devices, including land-based gaming machine terminals, as well as mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, and online computer applications. The company operates approximately 33,000 digital terminals; and supplies its virtual sports products in approximately 35,000 retail channels and approximately 300 Websites. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

