Contrasting Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) & Orexigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OREXQ)

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Orexigen Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OREXQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Novus Therapeutics and Orexigen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics N/A -122.39% -103.06% Orexigen Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Novus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Novus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Orexigen Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novus Therapeutics and Orexigen Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.06 million ($1.56) -0.46 Orexigen Therapeutics $33.71 million 0.00 -$24.52 million N/A N/A

Novus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orexigen Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Novus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.86, meaning that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orexigen Therapeutics has a beta of 4.98, meaning that its stock price is 398% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Novus Therapeutics and Orexigen Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Orexigen Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Novus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 736.24%. Given Novus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Novus Therapeutics is more favorable than Orexigen Therapeutics.

Summary

Orexigen Therapeutics beats Novus Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection). The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Orexigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products primarily in the United States, Europe, and South Korea. It offers Contrave for the treatment of obesity. The company also offers Contrave under the Mysimba brand name. Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California. On March 12, 2018, Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

