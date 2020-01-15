Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Update

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 974,900 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 264,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on CPS shares. ValuEngine cut Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research cut Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 29.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 51.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

CPS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 163,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. The company has a market cap of $495.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.65. Cooper-Standard has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $77.77.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $729.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.47 million. Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cooper-Standard will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

