Copper Mountain Mining Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (TSE:CUM)

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSE:CUM) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Copper Mountain Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$62.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.