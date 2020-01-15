Corbenic Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,000. Apple accounts for 4.3% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Apple by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 478,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Apple by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 207,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,831,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.36.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $312.68 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.05 and a 52-week high of $317.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,360.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

