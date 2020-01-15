Cormark Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Shaw Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous — dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

