Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Insider Sells $122,940.00 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $122,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,142. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $63.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -274.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 707.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 57,952 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,507,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 518,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,451,000 after acquiring an additional 82,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

