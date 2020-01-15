Cortex (CTXC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.06 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One Cortex token can now be purchased for about $0.0751 or 0.00000859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, DragonEX, DDEX and CoinEx. Cortex has a total market cap of $11.25 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.27 or 0.03501730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00196722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain.

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, CoinTiger, CoinBene, Ethfinex, DDEX, Bithumb, CoinEx, BitForex, OKEx, DragonEX, UEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

