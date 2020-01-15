Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

CZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cosan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cosan in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 13,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CZZ opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cosan has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cosan will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

