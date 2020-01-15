Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 14.4% Higher This Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $879.83 million and approximately $259.24 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $4.61 or 0.00052320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Hotbit, Coinone and BitForex. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00074888 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,801.61 or 0.99838291 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043813 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

