CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $631.10.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $639.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $605.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $593.64. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $358.89 and a twelve month high of $648.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $352.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.16 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total value of $231,821.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,536,000 after buying an additional 445,078 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,377,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 368.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,900,000 after acquiring an additional 108,573 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 280.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,508,000 after acquiring an additional 85,860 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.