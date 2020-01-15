CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Raised to $750.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $680.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CoStar Group to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.42.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $639.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $605.62 and a 200 day moving average of $593.64. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $358.89 and a 52 week high of $648.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.47, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $352.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total value of $231,821.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,536,000 after purchasing an additional 445,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $146,377,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 368.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,900,000 after buying an additional 108,573 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 280.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,508,000 after buying an additional 85,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,998,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

