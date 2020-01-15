Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Sells $1,156,578.50 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.82. 1,603,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $205.75 and a one year high of $307.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.32 and its 200 day moving average is $289.42.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,307,000 after buying an additional 4,761,300 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $159,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,868,305,000 after buying an additional 508,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 343.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $181,470,000 after buying an additional 487,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

