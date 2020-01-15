Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,341 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,300 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $159,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,868,305,000 after acquiring an additional 508,650 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 343.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $181,470,000 after acquiring an additional 487,907 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total value of $302,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,471 shares of company stock worth $9,739,998. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Edward Jones downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.40. The stock had a trading volume of 653,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,771. The company has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.24. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $205.75 and a 1 year high of $307.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

