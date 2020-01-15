Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Cott stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13 and a beta of 0.89. Cott has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $616.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.54 million. Cott had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cott will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cott in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cott by 1,141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,092 shares in the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation lifted its position in Cott by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cott in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Cott in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $772,000.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

