Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.85.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.50 price target on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price target on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,765,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,231. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Coty has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $14.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 43.46% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other Coty news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

