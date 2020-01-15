Courage Miller Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.6% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,543,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,260 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,488 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,583,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,343,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,481,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,522,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $45.37. 11,909,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,699,023. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

