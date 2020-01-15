Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $4.83 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.5% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,846.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,428,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,110,000 after buying an additional 17,961,655 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,427,000. Pension Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,784,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,329,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,409,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,985,000 after purchasing an additional 336,867 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 81,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $28.23.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.7335 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.