Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $5.02 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.61. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,667. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.9543 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.73.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.