Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 95.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.89. 5,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,527. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $61.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.