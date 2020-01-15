Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Cowen in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRN. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Shares of TRN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.58. 409,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,589. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $813.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $8,184,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $11,904,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,387,600 shares of company stock valued at $28,373,404. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,926,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,620,000 after acquiring an additional 64,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,926,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,620,000 after acquiring an additional 64,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,779,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,128,000 after acquiring an additional 383,426 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,934,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,998,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.