Cranswick’s (CWK) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Cranswick (LON:CWK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CWK. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) target price (up from GBX 3,300 ($43.41)) on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cranswick presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,150 ($41.44).

CWK stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,384 ($44.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 23.86. Cranswick has a 12 month low of GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,474 ($45.70). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,270.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,972.08.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

