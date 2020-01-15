Cream (CRM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $69.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 34.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. Cream has a market cap of $28,969.00 and $69.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 52.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.30 or 0.01368870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00049441 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00033145 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00207572 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00076253 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001789 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.