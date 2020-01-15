Creditbit Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Creditbit has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Creditbit token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Creditbit has a total market capitalization of $10,427.00 and $52.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creditbit Token Profile

Creditbit (CRYPTO:CRB) is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditbit’s official message board is forum.creditbit.org.

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

