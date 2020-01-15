Credits (CS) Price Hits $0.0647 on Top Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.0647 or 0.00000740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Credits has a market cap of $12.03 million and $483,815.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042678 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Gate.io, CoinBene, LBank, WazirX, Mercatox, Kucoin and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

