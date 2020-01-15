Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CPG stock traded down C$0.17 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.62. 1,819,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,857. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.93. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.24 and a 1-year high of C$6.30.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$769.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$798.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.64%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

