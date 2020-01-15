Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Update

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Criteo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.34. 45,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,659. Criteo has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. Criteo had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

