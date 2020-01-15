Critical Analysis: PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) and Grow Capital (NASDAQ:GRWC)

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get PowerFleet alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PowerFleet and Grow Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

PowerFleet presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.70%. Given PowerFleet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and Grow Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -16.63% -11.60% -5.55% Grow Capital N/A -229.87% -98.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PowerFleet and Grow Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $53.06 million 4.52 -$5.81 million ($0.22) -36.68 Grow Capital $140,000.00 121.60 -$2.40 million N/A N/A

Grow Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PowerFleet.

Risk and Volatility

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.9% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Grow Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PowerFleet beats Grow Capital on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerFleet

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. operates as a real estate purchaser, developer, and manager of specific use industrial properties in the United States. It provides condo style turn-key grow facilities to support cannabis growers. The company is also involved in the development, lease, ownership, and provision of investment sales opportunities for commercial industrial properties focused in the cannabis production arena. In addition, it offers tenants the option to lease, lease to purchase, or buy the condo warehouse units. Further, the company operates Lake Selmac resort that offers fishing, swimming, boating, RV parking, tent camping, and cabin accommodation facilities. The company was formerly known as Grow Condos, Inc. and changed its name to Grow Capital, Inc. in April 2019. Grow Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Eagle Point, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.