Critical Review: Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Hughes and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes 7.58% 3.38% 1.48% Hersha Hospitality Trust 0.36% 0.21% 0.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Howard Hughes and Hersha Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 0 0 0 N/A Hersha Hospitality Trust 3 3 0 0 1.50

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $14.20, suggesting a potential upside of 3.27%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Howard Hughes.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Howard Hughes and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $1.06 billion 5.06 $57.01 million $1.32 94.42 Hersha Hospitality Trust $495.06 million 1.07 $9.99 million $2.20 6.25

Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Howard Hughes beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land. This segment sells residential land designated for detached and attached single family homes ranging from entry-level to luxury homes; and commercial land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and high density residential projects, as well as services and other for-profit activities, and parcels designated for use by government, schools, and other not-for-profit entities. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 10,543 remaining saleable acres of land. The Strategic Development segment comprises residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consist of 29 development or redevelopment projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.

