Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is Profit Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Profit Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,352 shares during the quarter. Crocs comprises approximately 2.9% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Crocs worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Crocs by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 1,824.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 303,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CROX traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,319. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.26. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Crocs had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other Crocs news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $243,142,183.90. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

