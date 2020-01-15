CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

CCI stock opened at $141.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.59. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $106.40 and a 52-week high of $149.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $1,506,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

