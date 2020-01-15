Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0452 on Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $983.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000515 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Braziliex, C-CEX and YoBit. Over the last week, Crown has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,757.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.53 or 0.03789589 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00610930 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00014077 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000163 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000373 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,844,142 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Crown is crown.tech. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

