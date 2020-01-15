Crypterium 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $229,752.00 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Crypterium token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00004741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinFalcon. In the last week, Crypterium has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Crypterium has a total market cap of $41.66 million and $229,752.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.03658219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00199246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium launched on September 28th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 99,682,907 tokens. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/@crypterium_io. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

Crypterium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid, CoinFalcon, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

