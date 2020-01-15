CrypticCoin Trading 38.7% Lower This Week (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 32% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. During the last week, CrypticCoin has traded 38.7% lower against the US dollar. CrypticCoin has a market cap of $264,608.00 and approximately $1,367.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CrypticCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00588828 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00145435 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00118007 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrypticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrypticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.