Crypto.com Coin (CRO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.66 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000517 BTC on exchanges including GOPAX, HitBTC, Huobi Korea and BigONE. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $594.43 million and $11.66 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.87 or 0.06019815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036779 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00127663 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,025,570,776 tokens. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Dcoin, GOPAX, BigONE, OceanEx, HitBTC, Upbit, CoinTiger, BiteBTC, Indodax, ABCC, IDEX, OKEx, KuCoin, Bithumb, DigiFinex, Bithumb Global, Huobi Korea, Bibox, DDEX, Fatbtc, Bittrex and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

