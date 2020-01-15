CryptoAds Marketplace Achieves Market Cap of $18,743.00 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $18,743.00 and $1,909.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoAds Marketplace alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.65 or 0.03535840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00200047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00129237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoAds Marketplace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoAds Marketplace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.