CryptoCarbon (CCRB) Market Cap Tops $159,945.00

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and BiteBTC. CryptoCarbon has a total market cap of $159,945.00 and approximately $297.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.68 or 0.03262083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00200678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00128872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk.

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

