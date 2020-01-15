Cryptocean (CRON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $60,102.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.60 or 0.05991932 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00026098 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035989 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00120095 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

CRON is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.