CryptoPing Hits Market Capitalization of $297,445.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Tidex and YoBit. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $297,445.00 and $8.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.00 or 0.03517684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00200166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00130138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping.

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

