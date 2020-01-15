CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $64,256.00

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 56.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 64.2% against the dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and $64,256.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for $6.92 or 0.00079774 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Escodex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000233 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000204 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CRYPTO:CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin's total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins.

CryptoVerificationCoin's official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

