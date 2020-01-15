CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 2,500 Shares

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $195,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,122.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CSW Industrials stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.27. The stock had a trading volume of 138,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.07. CSW Industrials Inc has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.47%. CSW Industrials’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.2% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,854.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 18.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

