CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Update

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CSWI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,450. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.07. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $49.32 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.47%. CSW Industrials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $194,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $377,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 1,854.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth $133,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $204,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 603.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth about $251,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

