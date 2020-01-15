Cube Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Cube token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CPDAX, HitBTC and OKEx. Cube has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $6,262.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cube has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.69 or 0.03333857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00192588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00125554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube’s launch date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io.

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, CPDAX, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

