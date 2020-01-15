Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 13,054 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,330 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,054 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 103,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,272,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

