Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 1,349 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.00. 1,147,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.44. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.69 and a 52-week high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.33.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,456,229.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

