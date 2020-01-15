Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 1,440 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,726.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $2,179,391.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,669 shares of company stock worth $41,624,681. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.41. 1,251,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,085. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.44 and a 1-year high of $182.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 56.32%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Argus set a $180.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.64.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.